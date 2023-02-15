Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 80 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.89. 1,119,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,401. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $240.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

