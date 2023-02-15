Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,341,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,685,023. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

