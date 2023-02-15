Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 171,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AAAU traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 904,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,665. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52.

