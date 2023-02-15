Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.71

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $4.92. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 49,593 shares changing hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $52,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

