WAXE (WAXE) Price Down 0.7% This Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $77.68 or 0.00329055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $169,380.54 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.99 or 0.00433809 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.84 or 0.28736311 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

