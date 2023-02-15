WAX (WAXP) Price Down 0.9% This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, WAX has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $184.13 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00435591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,819.92 or 0.28865392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,367,369,902 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

