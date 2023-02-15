Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $181.40

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $181.40 and last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 37557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 267,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,451,000 after buying an additional 195,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

