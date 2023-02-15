Watsco (WSO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $301.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $319.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.99.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

