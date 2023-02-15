Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 269.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Watsco by 19.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 11.4% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 77.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 27,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO opened at $301.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.99. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $319.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 70.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

