Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Diodes by 8.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $539,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $35,613.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $539,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,980 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,646 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diodes Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

DIOD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.53. 19,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,204. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

