Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Carter Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Ann Davis sold 2,137 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $37,205.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,821.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,137 shares of company stock worth $72,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.