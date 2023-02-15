Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Takes $244,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. FOX makes up about 0.3% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,155,000 after buying an additional 61,031 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in FOX by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,977,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,580,000 after purchasing an additional 341,976 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,986.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 639,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,165. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

