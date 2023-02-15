Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Takes $236,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $57,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after buying an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 50.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,740,000 after buying an additional 611,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 41.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after buying an additional 405,077 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of POR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. 192,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,140. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

