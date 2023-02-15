Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Meritage Homes accounts for about 0.3% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.44. The stock had a trading volume of 44,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.