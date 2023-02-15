Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in News were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 289.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 3,529.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 8,144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of News by 34.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 721,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

