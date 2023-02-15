Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Has $234,000 Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 39.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMKR. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $249,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $249,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock worth $3,411,100 over the last 90 days. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

