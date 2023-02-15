Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at $578,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:HPE remained flat at $16.54 on Wednesday. 1,699,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,237,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

