Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 11,512 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,032 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,996,000 after buying an additional 811,961 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,710,000 after buying an additional 737,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

TGNA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. 185,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,139. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.63. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

