Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.57 million-$704.38 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.86 million. Waters also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.55-$12.75 EPS.

Waters Trading Down 1.6 %

WAT traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.86. 455,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,229. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.77. Waters has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $349.67.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Waters by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Waters by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

