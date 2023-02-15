Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share.

Waters Trading Down 2.6 %

Waters stock traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.42. The stock had a trading volume of 414,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,539. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.77.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Waters by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.