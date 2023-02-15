Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $7.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HCC stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.