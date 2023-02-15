Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Warner Music Group has a payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WMG opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

