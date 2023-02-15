Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $3.00

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Wall Financial Stock Performance

WFC opened at C$19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$632.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.79. Wall Financial has a 52 week low of C$11.00 and a 52 week high of C$19.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.49.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.83 million for the quarter. Wall Financial had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 33.10%.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

