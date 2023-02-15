Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 580 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 340,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.11. 123,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,125. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.25. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.