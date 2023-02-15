Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,582 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Comcast stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,629,543. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

