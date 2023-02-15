Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.88. 41,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,769. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.06 and its 200-day moving average is $211.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

