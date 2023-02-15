Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.33. 435,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,990. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $234.00 and a one year high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $326.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

