Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 15,700 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,604,197 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42.

