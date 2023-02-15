Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 11,640 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,434 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 301.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 704,016 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $115,311,000 after purchasing an additional 528,624 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 132.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 915,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,907,000 after purchasing an additional 521,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $116,540,000 after purchasing an additional 495,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $173.80. 1,156,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of -352.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.