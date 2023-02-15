Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vodafone Group Public worth $32,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.37) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,918. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

