Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $585.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 381,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,309,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.

