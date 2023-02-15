Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $585.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Precision Group
In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 381,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,309,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.
