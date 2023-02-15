Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.5% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.3% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 56.5% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 42,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,721,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,371,746,000 after purchasing an additional 417,201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $527,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.70. The company had a trading volume of 980,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,368. The firm has a market cap of $428.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

