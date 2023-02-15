Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lowered by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

V traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.60. The stock had a trading volume of 256,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,212. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.63.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

