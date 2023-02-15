Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VKTX. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.

