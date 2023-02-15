Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Trimmed by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.20. 690,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,938,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $168.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

