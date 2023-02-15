Verasity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33.38 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $111.27 million and approximately $33.38 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001015 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

