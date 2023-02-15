VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.78. VEON shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 139,238 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Trading Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Shares of VEON are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VEON by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VEON in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

