Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,757.90

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.95 million and approximately $5,757.90 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02186642 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars.

