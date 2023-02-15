VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Down 1.8%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 28,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 86,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.25.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

