Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $130-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Veeco Instruments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 279,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

