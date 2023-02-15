Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Up 15.9% in January

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Vapotherm news, CEO Joseph Army bought 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,607.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Landry acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,074 shares in the company, valued at $236,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Army purchased 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,636,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,607.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,407,326 shares of company stock worth $1,329,558 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,198. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

