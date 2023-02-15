Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.18. 2,604,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $53.31.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.