Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Position Lowered by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 2.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $68,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.78. 17,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.65. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $162.74.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.