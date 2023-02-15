Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Decreased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VWO opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

