Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Rating) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 140,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 79,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

