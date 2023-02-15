Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Up 5.9%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. 1,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday.
Valneva Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.
Institutional Trading of Valneva
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.