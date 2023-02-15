Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Up 5.9%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. 1,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday.

Valneva Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Valneva Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VALN. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the third quarter worth $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

