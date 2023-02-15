Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 466 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,289. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

