Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases 280 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.02. 16,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,459. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

