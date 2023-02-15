Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires 768 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.7% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,897. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.