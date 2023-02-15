Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires 1,742 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35.

